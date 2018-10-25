Letter: Legal marijuana fraught with peril

Why didn’t the Liberals listen to their own health experts before legalizing marijuana?

Why didn’t the Liberals listen to their own health experts before legalizing marijuana?

The Canadian Medical Association warned them against the deleterious effects of cannabis on adolescent’s developing brain while Health Canada had posted similar warnings against its use by anyone under the age of 25.

Additional problems were recently brought to light by psychiatrist Daniel Amen, possibly the world’s leading authority on brain health. Dr. Amen reported that marijuana was second only to untreated schizophrenia in causing brain impairment and that based on a Norwegian study, the risk of psychotic illness increases by 450% for people whose mother’s smoked marijuana while pregnant.

Legalizing marijuana only reinforces most young people’s belief that it is harmless, so why haven’t the Liberals launched a program to educate them as to the risks of using the drug; possibly because listing all of the detrimental effects of smoking marijuana would make a mockery of their decision to legalize it.

Donald John

Previous story
Letter: Complacent road safety

Just Posted

UPDATE: Vernon house fire contained, family not at home

Firefighters have knocked down a house fire at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road.

Vernon RCMP urge Halloween safety

Quick tips on keeping children safe while out on Halloween night

VJH parking payment system changing

Pay-by-plate system at Vernon’s hospital goes into effect Nov. 1; rates are unchanged

Greater Vernon Water rescinds Mission Hill boil water notice

Number of residences and facilities affected since late August; rating level returns to Good

Vernon attempted murder case sees further delays

Tyson Darryl Cole, born 1987, will appear next Nov. 8

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Former Shuswap First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts kicks off

Canada’s 2018 Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection season started this week, as… Continue reading

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

Knights switch sports for charity

Trade hockey sticks for volleyballs to help food bank

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Armstrong’s best grilled cheese sandwich is…

Four restaurants compete for Armstrong title ahead of annual cheese festival Nov. 3

Most Read