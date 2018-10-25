Letter: Legal marijuana fraught with peril

Why didn’t the Liberals listen to their own health experts before legalizing marijuana?

The Canadian Medical Association warned them against the deleterious effects of cannabis on adolescent’s developing brain while Health Canada had posted similar warnings against its use by anyone under the age of 25.

Additional problems were recently brought to light by psychiatrist Daniel Amen, possibly the world’s leading authority on brain health. Dr. Amen reported that marijuana was second only to untreated schizophrenia in causing brain impairment and that based on a Norwegian study, the risk of psychotic illness increases by 450% for people whose mother’s smoked marijuana while pregnant.

Legalizing marijuana only reinforces most young people’s belief that it is harmless, so why haven’t the Liberals launched a program to educate them as to the risks of using the drug; possibly because listing all of the detrimental effects of smoking marijuana would make a mockery of their decision to legalize it.

Donald John