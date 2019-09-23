LETTER: Liberals, Conservatives weak on climate action

If we elect Liberal or Conservative governments, we abandon hope of a future for our children

Dear Editor:

The only thing worse for the environment than the Liberals is the Conservatives.

Justin Trudeau purchased a pipeline, supports ongoing tar sands development, and approved LNG Canada. How dare he promise Climate Action?

Bizarrely, he appears leprechaun green beside Andrew Scheer who was shamed into adopting a Climate Non-action Plan.

READ ALSO: Policies on veterans, climate change emerge as leaders head back to the trail

READ ALSO: Liberals pitch middle-class savings as second full weak of campaign beckons

If we elect Liberal or Conservative governments, we abandon hope of a future for our children similar to our past.

The World Health Organization, Canadian Medical Association, Canadian Nurses Association, and Canadian Public Health Association are calling on Canadian political parties to see climate change as “the greatest health threat of the 21st century,” and to see Climate Action as “the greatest health opportunity of this century.”

We need to shift rapidly and orderly from fossil fuels to renewable energy to save money, protect the environment, and build a sustainable economy.

Why won’t the Liberals or Conservatives promise that?

Robert M. Macrae

Environmental Technology Instructor

Castlegar

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Environmental stewardship essential for Fraser River productivity

Just Posted

Justice rules Sagmoen gave statement of own free will

Defence had been seeking to have Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

Photos: Armstrong Shamrocks, Team Slovakia unite through lacrosse

Final score irrelevant - Armstrong won handily - as sports and sportsmanship take front seat

Communities scare up food bank donations

Vote for your favourite scarecrow in Armstrong-Spallumcheen with food ballot

Photos: Dog agility on full display in Lumby

Village’s Royals Stadium site of two days of sanctioned trials, hosted by Dog’O’Pogo agility group

Armstrong blossoms at Communities in Bloom awards

City wins pair of honours, as does District of Sicamous, at provincial awards gala in Coquitlam

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

Island Class vessels, coming by 2022, part of ferry corporation’s broader strategy

LETTER: Liberals, Conservatives weak on climate action

If we elect Liberal or Conservative governments, we abandon hope of a future for our children

LETTER: Trudeau controversy a non-issue

Brownface was a meaningless act of costuming

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Give severely addicted drug users injectable medical-grade heroin, guideline says

CMAJ article outlines best practices for innovative treatment that’s been lacking in overdose crisis

Kim’s Convenience to take the stage in Kelowna

The theatre production inspired the popular CBC television show

B.C. court hears disclosure arguments in Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei exec argues she was unlawfully detained at YVR last December at direction of U.S. authorities

Most Read