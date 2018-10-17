Letter: Limit speed of boats

This letter is in support of limiting the speed of boats on the Shuswap River system.

The river, the salmon and responsible river users come first so please develop a policy to limit the speed of boats to 45km/h and eliminate towing on the whole river. This would complement the consensus reached by the Upper River Group, from Greenbush to Mabel Lake, who banned all jet boats and skis, and only allowed a maximum speed of 15km/h for motor boats from Shuswap Falls to Mabel Lake.

It doesn’t make sense to expose the salmon to the noise and stresses caused by high-speed boating in the lower part of the river and protect it only once it gets to its final destination.

Thank you for considering our concerns.

Ken and Helen Pearson