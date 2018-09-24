Letter: Look to Medicine Hat for homeless answers

Vernon has a well-recognized problem with homelessness.

Vernon has a well-recognized problem with homelessness. Shopping carts, camps and resulting in unsightly conditions, human waste left in public spaces, etc. There seems to be increasing concerns with business security. With these conditions, there is no incentive for individuals to seek any kind of self-improvement.

Medicine Hat has the distinction of being the only city in Canada with no homeless for a reported two years.

I would encourage Vernon city council, and others, to Google “Medicine Hat homeless” to see how this was accomplished. I read in one of the replies the cost was $20,000 per housing unit.

To put this in perspective, the Stickle Road solution was reported to be $18,000,000. With heavy construction still ongoing, the cost has to be much greater. This amount would provide for at least 900 housing units. Something to think about, evaluate, and possibly act on for the benefit of all.

John Lawson

