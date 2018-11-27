Letter: Make it easier for transit

Wouldn’t it be convenient to have the connector bus actually stop at the terminal?

No one denies the benefits if folks could be persuaded to leave their cars in the driveway more often.

However, recent news of an expansion of parking facilities and increased parking rates at Kelowna airport is the latest indication of the sad state of public transportation. Maybe a parking lot expansion wouldn’t be necessary if there was public transportation serving the airport from Kelowna and Vernon.

Wouldn’t it be convenient to have the #90 UBCO connector bus actually stop at the terminal, instead of forcing airline passengers to schlep their luggage across several hundred yards of tarmac?

Wouldn’t it be convenient to have the Village Green Mall bus actually stop at Village Green Mall?

But no, make it as inconvenient as possible for folks to get around and what will they do? Take their cars, of course.

Don Rollins