LETTER: Males exhibiting feminist qualities

Recently, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly announced that he is a feminist. The definition of feminism is a doctrine advocating the granting of the same social, political and economic rights to women as the ones granted to men.

The definition also refers to the existence of female characteristics in the male. I’m sure that myself and most other men and women have a propensity to consider female characteristics in males unfortunate.

I’m presently in wonder as to what Mr. Trudeau was hoping to achieve by saying he’s a feminist. I’m also concerned that even the most innocuous criticism of the militant feminists would earn me the rigmarole of epithets such as women hater, bigot, chauvinist, sexist and a host of others.

A substantive discussion of the feminist issue I therefore avoid. I do not believe that my views or perspectives are out of line or out of step with those of the mainstream females in this country.

Despite the claims of feminist leadership, they do not represent the average woman and are completely out of touch with the majority.

I only wish that PM Trudeau and his acolyte MPs shared their feminist tendency before the federal election.

Gordon Thomas