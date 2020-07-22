LETTER: Mayor should resign for handling of Confederate bandanas

Dear Editor:
Summerland mayor Toni Boot should resign.
Bullying and taking a stand in front of the Dollar Store With More was totally inappropriate, as she is in a position that represents all Summerlanders. This is totally getting blown out of proportion.
How embarrassing for all of us!
When she was running for mayor, she said many times that she was born and raised here. Not once did I hear her say that she has felt racism all her life, which she is saying now.
Does that mean the citizens many years ago were racist against her and continues today?
I am not racist. But her actions dealing with this matter is very concerning.
Of course the premier is supporting here in her actions as Toni is a member of the NDP.
She could have handled this concern in many ways but not the disgusting way she reacted.
R.J. Taylor
Summerland
