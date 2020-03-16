LETTER: Mayor’s pandemic plan not reassuring

To the editor:

After reading Mayor Victor Cumming’s letter, I was left feeling less than assured that Vernon is prepared.

The time for updating our pandemic plan is over.

The time for action is now.

I would like to know how many critical care beds Vernon has.

I would also like to know how many additional critical care facilities we have added in preparation.

The single biggest health issue we will face will be our health system being overrun by those requiring oxygen and ventilators in order to pull through the critical phase.

With Vernon’s senior population, this is even more critical.

Please provide specifics on what you have actual done to prepare and implement the pandemic plan and do deal with large numbers of patients such as additional facilities, staff and equipment.

Darrell Callander

Vernon

Coronavirus