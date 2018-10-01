Letter: Minority governments don’t work

They don’t’ care if the government of the day can get anything done.

So I read where the pros for this third Electoral Reform Referendum (the previous two failed) say that this time it’s different.

There are options and you can pick which one suits you the best they say. The truth is that it is the same thing — the NDP and Greens want a permanent seat at the table. They don’t’ care if the government of the day can get anything done — which they won’t if this pases — so long as they are guaranteed a seat.

Minority governments don’t work period. I urge you to vote No when your ballot arrives in the mail.

Robert Reid

Previous story
Letter: Time the key resource lost
Next story
Letter: Easy fix to road woes

Just Posted

Car chase, crash lead to new charges for Vernon man

21-year-old man with outstanding warrants facing new charges

Swollen Members drop tracks at Vernon’s Status Nightclub

Performance is Oct. 19

Kelowna rapper, Mr. Wisdom addresses the opioid crisis with his music

The musician says he has lost at least 25 of his friends to date

Dunstone brushes off Cotter in Vernon cashspiel

Prestige Hotels & Rersorts Curling Classic

Vernon doctors hockey event boosts mental health funds

Tourney raises $2,500 in memory of medical student Laura Taylor, who played in the popular event

VIDEO: Leaping humpback whale cracks B.C. boat’s window with head bang

The humpbacks’ contact with the boat was unusual

B.C. dairy farmers say new free trade deal ‘terribly weakens’ industry

Farmers slam the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada deal, despite prime minister’s praise of it

COLUMN: Newspapers matter, now more than ever

National Newspaper Week is Oct. 1-7

Ask for public inquiry into Elsner report: police watchdog to mayors

Report says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins rushed their investigation

Farmers to receive compensation as part of historic NAFTA revamp

There are no details yet on how much compensation Canada is willing to provide

Shuswap’s Shea Weber to captain Canadiens

Sicamous native will wear the ‘C’ for the 2018/19 campaign

Kelowna raises more than $20,000 for girls in Nepal

The annual 9 Wine and Pie charity golf tournament raised funds for Her International

B.C. faces emissions cap as LNG Canada looks set to go

Greens oppose natural gas exports due to greenhouse gases

Gardener’s Diary: What to do with canna lilies and dahlias

Some of the plants that did so well this summer need to come in for winter.

Most Read