Letter: Minority governments don’t work

So I read where the pros for this third Electoral Reform Referendum (the previous two failed) say that this time it’s different.

There are options and you can pick which one suits you the best they say. The truth is that it is the same thing — the NDP and Greens want a permanent seat at the table. They don’t’ care if the government of the day can get anything done — which they won’t if this pases — so long as they are guaranteed a seat.

Minority governments don’t work period. I urge you to vote No when your ballot arrives in the mail.

Robert Reid