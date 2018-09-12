The Cowichan Valley Federation of University Women present scholarships to, from left, Jonina Tynjala, Lake Cowichan Secondary School, Sue Youn Kim, Chemainus Secondary School, Sydnae Lowe, Cowichan Secondary School, Brenna Drought, Frances Kelsey Secondary School, Natalia Saavedra, Cowichan Secondary School, and Emma Rakimov, Cowichan Secondary School. CFUW Vice President Sue Rudolph holds the banner. (submitted)

Letter: Missing out due to misleading name

A few have said that it sounds like an interesting club but they don’t have a university degree.

In talking to some women recently about CFUW, (Canadian Federation of University Women) a few have said that it sounds like a really interesting club but they don’t have a university degree.

It is certainly not a requisite and it would be a shame to lose out on the many opportunities that the club offers.

If the following sounds appealing: lifelong learning; the camaraderie of interesting and caring friends; interaction with stimulating interest groups plus gaining a sense of satisfaction for making the world a better place, then consider joining CFUW.

It is represented at UNESCO and the UN and has helped to make inroads in improving the status of women, promoting human rights, public education, social justice and peace. The organization is well respected and has been around since 1919. There are 123 chapters across Canada working in harmony under our national structure and leadership and it is the power of women working together that contributes to the progress.

Locally the Vernon club supports Transition House, Junction Literacy, raises scholarships for women at Okanagan College among other contributions to the community. An assortment of interesting speakers at our monthly lunch meetings keeps members and guests up to date. Clubs advocate and initiate change by writing to or meeting with politicians, and campaign nationally and internationally through national resolutions each year.

Lasting friendships are formed at our various social events and stimulating interest groups. Currently, there are the following groups: Book Club; Coffee and Chat; Outdoors Group (hike, swim, snowshoe); Appie Social Night. Forming groups include Golf; Computer self-help; Dine Around Vernon; others TBA.

Luncheon Meetings are the third Monday of most months at the Schubert Centre(3505 30th Ave.) 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The agenda sounds fascinating with Sept. 17. meeting starting with a presentation from Vernon Public Art Gallery for 15min. at 10:40 to prepare us for the referendum on Oct.20. Following is a panel discussion on refugees from 11:00-12:15.

Lunch is $15, Coffee & Speaker only $5, Speaker $2

Annual Membership is $85, Student $40 (a portion going to National Office activities & GWI (Graduate Women International) activities.

Joining CFUW was one of the first things I did when I moved to Vernon six years ago and it was one of my best decisions. I can highly recommend it. Barbara Van Sickle If you have questions about attending or joining contact Ina Wisse, 250-542-6635 or by email at ina.wisse1@gmail.com.

Marlaine Grazier

