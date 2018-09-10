Letter: Money for ambulances

The ambulance should be an essential service but it’s not.

I am running for mayor this Oct. 20.

The ambulance should be an essential service but it’s not. I would like to help people with the cost when they take an ambulance, most people have to pay out of their pocket. So by talking to people about this, we came up with a great idea and that is we start off with an insurance plan like BCCA have with their car service. Everybody pays so much per year and if they need an ambulance it’s paid by the insurance. That would be a win-win situation, not that many people use ambulances, so the idea would make people feel better I’m sure.

I would like some recognition for my idea if you decide to do this.

Art Gourley

