Tony Santo is the CEO of Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited. (Paul Grdina Photography)

Letter: More jobs, entertainment with sports betting

Government has an opportunity to create more jobs by allowing sports betting

Tony Santo/Contributed

As one of the largest and most diversified gaming companies in Canada, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment would like to lend our support for the growing conversation on allowing sports betting for Canadians.

Recently, we have seen Ontario Finance Minister, Vic Fedelli and Unifor National President, Jerry Dias confirm their support for allowing this choice and we would like to join with them in a call to make a small change to the Criminal Code that will generate a much larger return in terms of jobs, investment and customer experiences in Canada.

For us, sports betting is a natural extension of the local entertainment destinations we strive to create at our properties in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. However, we also operate in a number of border communities where this issue is particularly important when you look at the competitive challenge that is facing us in the near future.

Last year the U.S. Supreme Court authored a decision giving individual states the ability to legalize single-event sports betting in their respective jurisdictions. States like Michigan and New York are moving ahead to introduce this kind of customer experience that will no doubt weaken our ability to compete in border communities which impacts our employees as well.

Gateway is committed to creating jobs and investing in local communities and expanding and supporting a thriving gaming industry in this country. We have already invested hundreds of millions of dollars and created thousands of new jobs across Canada by building new restaurants, casinos and entertainment venues. Letting these properties have the opportunity to offer sports betting will only increase these numbers and create more jobs and more revenue for federal and provincial treasuries.

Canadians love their sports and they love to wager on them. The federal government has an opportunity to create more jobs and more investment in a growing industry while enjoying an additional source of revenue. We hope they embrace this opportunity given our US competitors are doubling down.

Tony Santo is the CEO of Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A Gardener’s Diary: Spring has sprung
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed

Just Posted

A tough hill to climb: Armstrong business owner overcomes odds

Armstrong biologist-businesswoman celebrates a milestone anniversary

‘Old fashioned customer service’ core of Vernon Teach and Learn

The shop has been able to grow thanks to its dedication to the customer

Dust advisory over for Vernon

Environment Canada ended the advisory Sunday

Marcoux backstops Trail Smoke Eaters to Game 6 win over the Vernon Vipers

Trail Smoke Eaters force a deciding Game 7 against the Vernon Vipers with a 5-2 win on Saturday

Kangaroo Creek Farm hops into season

Lake Country’s popular tourist site has opened its doors for the season

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

WWE, WCW elite hits Vernon mat for professional wrestling show

International wrestlers descend upon Vernon for Canadian Wrestling’s Elite anniversary tour

Terror at sea: Helicopter rescues frightened cruise passengers in Norway

The Viking Sky cruise ship was carrying 1,300 passengers and crew when it experienced engine trouble

DOJ: Trump campaign did not co-ordinate with Russia in 2016

Attorney General William Barr said special counsel “does not exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice

Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event

The former broadcaster is seeking the nomination for the Vancouver Kingsway riding

Mudslide sends debris into Highway

Highway 33 near Joe Rich had mud spilled on the highway from the slide

Penticton SAR team helicopters injured climber to safety

A 30-year-old woman suffered a suspected lower-limb fracture in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

Kootnekoff: R v. Sidhu, was he asleep?

Driver in Humboldt crash wasn’t distracted at time of collision with bus,… Continue reading

Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The riding opened up when Sheila Malcolmson resigned in January

Most Read