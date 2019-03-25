Letter: More public involvement key to swaying council

Gary Haas and I have had not always agreed on many things, but I would like to respond to his observation that “Never once in the 20 years I have lived in the city has city hall ever had a follow up public meeting or called for the public’s view on what they have done. They just go on doing what they want and turn a deaf ear on what the public wants.”

He goes on to say, “Time to set things straight, phone, email, or go to the Council meetings and demand that they hear what you have to say and seriously take what has been said into consideration.”

That seems to be the perception that many share, and Haas is “hardly a voice in the wilderness” on this topic.

As one who has had an impact on things like bus routes, access for physically-challenged people, painting of lines on streets, and other issues, I can assure Haas that the public pressure he aspires to has not been in evidence in the two years I have attended Council meetings, unless an organized group makes that happen.

I have seen pressure from dog owners, supporters of O’Keefe Ranch, gymnastics groups, and skateboarders all sway Council policy.

But, unless, and until, as is usually the case, more than ten people show up at Council meetings on a regular basis, nothing will ever change.

Dean Roosevelt

