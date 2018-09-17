Letter: No vote for Prop Rep

Rarely do proponents look at the real consequences of voting in this system.

Proponents of Proportional Representation point out that the system will “more fairly represent voters” in B.C.

Rarely do they look at the real consequences of voting in this system or any electoral system potentially fostering minority coalition governments.

We have a great example of this today, here in B.C. The NDP promised a $400 rebate for renters which has so far not appeared. The NDP’s excuse? The Greens are holding it up.

This is a perfect example of a very small group of elected representatives holding up potential good things for the benefit of a majority who are probably not the richest people in B.C.

Consider this when you vote on Prop Rep and vote “No.”

Jim Edgson

