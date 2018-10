We don’t choose candidates in primaries like they do in the U.S.

I think the anti-proportional representation faction don’t quite understand how our candidates are chosen.

A political party decides if a candidate is going to run under their banner contrary to what the anti-PR is trying to claim.

President Donald Trump actually received millions fewer votes than his opponent and he won. I think that proves that it is the first-past-the-post system that allows fanatics to win.

Mark Perry