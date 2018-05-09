Letter: Nurses love the sign

I saw this heartwarming sign put up by someone across the street from the hospital.

I’m a nurse at the hospital. It is Nurses Week this week.

When I looked out from second floor two west, where I work, I saw this heartwarming sign put up by someone across the street from the hospital.

I can look out from many windows and see this, and it makes me feel very appreciated.

I knocked on their door to thank them after work tonight, but no one was home, so I left a note on their door.

Kind deeds shouldn’t go unacknowledged.

When I leave work waiting to enter the highway, this is in plain view. Love it!

Linda Leeson

Previous story
Letter: Who’s responsible for a spill?

Just Posted

Floods threaten Okanagan Indian Band

State of emergency issues, evacuation alerts for Parker Cove

Heavy rain a recipe for high water levels: RDNO

RDNO encourages flood preparedness due to rain

Mission Hill to get new playground equipment

School District 22 forecasts fall 2018 completion

BX Creek trail remains closed

Regional District of North Okanagan maintains closure due to high water levels of BX Creek

Washout closes portion of Westside Road

Three kilometres north of Fintry, Westside Road has been closed

Your May 9 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

B.C. NDP quizzed on automated ‘photo radar 2.0’

Municipal ticket revenue won’t be reduced, Mike Farnworth says

Rain a flood threat for Armstrong

State of emergency continues

One year later: Horgan approval rating remains high but NDP support low, poll says

It’s been one year since voters elected B.C.’s first minority government since 1952

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

South Okanagan owl and raptor centre welcomes Bad Company

The numbers were down but the bucks were still coming in at SORCO open house

Enbridge and CPPIB sign $1.75B renewable power deal, create joint venture

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion

Most Read