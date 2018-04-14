(File photo)

Letter: Opportunities abound in construction

Wanted: Skilled tradespeople. Must enjoy great wages, rewarding work, and a bright future.

As employment ads go, does this sound too good to be true?

It’s actually not.

April is Construction and Skilled Trades Month in B.C., which is a perfect time to raise awareness about the opportunities in the skilled trades.

In 2017, the B.C. construction industry had 8,395 job vacancies, representing a 20 per cent increase over the previous year, and 25 per cent of Canada’s overall construction industry job vacancies. In fact, trades jobs are expected to comprise 11 per cent of all job openings in B.C. in the next decade. That’s more than 100,000 jobs!

The skilled trades are well paid, in demand and portable, with significant opportunities for advancement.

And it gets even better because over the next three years, this province will invest $15.8 billion in taxpayer-funded infrastructure throughout B.C., supporting thousands of jobs during construction. These projects have the potential to set the bar high in terms of benefits to the communities they serve.

This isn’t a new concept. Community Benefits Agreements — formal agreements between governments and contractors — have been used with success throughout North America for more than two decades.

Both union and non-union contractors can — and do — build public projects with community benefits.

These agreements can ensure that workers are paid fairly, and that opportunities exist for qualified local workers, apprentices, women in trades and Indigenous workers.

Community Benefits Agreements can literally change the economic landscape for the better by gifting communities with a legacy of skills, training, employability and local investment.

Public infrastructure projects should provide community benefits that are wide and deep. It’s as simple and as necessary as that.

Tom Sigurdson, executive director

BC Building Trades

Previous story
Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Just Posted

City on flood watch

The City of Vernon is preparing for possible weekend flooding; EOC staff are on standby

Vernon restaurant owner says offering jobs could mitigate theft

Break-ins inspire change

Ground saturation likely cause of landslide

City of Vernon released geotechnical report findings into Tuesday’s slide on Eastside Road

Enterprize Challenge winners announced

LOCALITY duo capture top prize

Kal Tire Place lane closed

Lane considered a construction zone; traffic to obey signage

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place this weekend in your community

West Kelowna resident named kid hero for GoFundMe

Gage Andreas Marcel Archer doesn’t care that he has long hair

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau to meet U.S. vice-president amid NAFTA talks, Syria strikes

US President Donald Trump cancelled summit last minute to deal with chemical-weapons attack in Syria

Canada faces powerful Australia in women’s rugby sevens semifinal Down Under

Canada was third in Sydney and fourth in season opener, now tied on points with New Zealand, Russia

Whitecaps see home undefeated streak end in 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC

With star striker Kei Kamara sidelined by an injury, Whitecaps gave up two second-half goals

‘Mission Accomplished’ in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter

US President Donald Trump took to his favourite platform to share it was a ‘perfectly executed strike’

B.C. issues Trans Mountain pipeline permit update as premier heads to Ottawa

Ministry says 201 of 587 permit applications submitted to various permitting agencies are approved

Explosions rock Syrian capital as Trump announces strikes

Explosions lit up the skies with anti-aircraft fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria

Most Read