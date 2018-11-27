Letter: People are kind

We were having lunch at Rosters Sports Club, on Saturday last, and, it was busy, so we asked a young couple if we could share a table. When they agreed, we chatted a little, and joked with them about whoever left first may have to pay the bill.

Imagine our surprise when we went to pay the bill, and, found that they had paid for our meal.

At first, we felt bad because we had joked with them about the payment without ever thinking that they should pay. However, after reflection, we realized that this was a generous act that we could only repay and, thank this anonymous couple, by doing something similar, so we made a donation to the food bank and, will actively look forward to doing the same to someone else in the near future.

With all of the bad news that is dominating lately, this act reminded us that people are basically generous and, kind.

John and Sue Harper