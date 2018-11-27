Letter: People are kind

This act reminded us that people are basically generous.

We were having lunch at Rosters Sports Club, on Saturday last, and, it was busy, so we asked a young couple if we could share a table. When they agreed, we chatted a little, and joked with them about whoever left first may have to pay the bill.

Imagine our surprise when we went to pay the bill, and, found that they had paid for our meal.

At first, we felt bad because we had joked with them about the payment without ever thinking that they should pay. However, after reflection, we realized that this was a generous act that we could only repay and, thank this anonymous couple, by doing something similar, so we made a donation to the food bank and, will actively look forward to doing the same to someone else in the near future.

With all of the bad news that is dominating lately, this act reminded us that people are basically generous and, kind.

John and Sue Harper

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

Just Posted

Vernon moves closer to full cannabis regulations

Third reading on cultivation, processing and selling in certain zones passed unanimously

Theatre Review: Vernon’s Powerhouse casts faithful portrait of Dickensian London

A Christmas Carol runs at Powerhouse Theatre Nov. 28 to Dec. 8

Vernon Mustangs crank up offence

Vernon peewee hockey team splits pair of league games

Vernon Royals best in B.C.

Vernon Christian School wins B.C. High School Senior Boys A Volleyball Championship in Prince George

Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

Twelve people reported injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Initial report says patients in stable, non-life-threatening condition

Moger brings swing era stylings to Vernon Jazz Club

Loni Moger Quintet onstage Saturday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

B.C. ride hailing regulation battle to carry on into 2019

Green MLAs vote against allowing ordinary driver’s licence

Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

Fleet will be replaced with CH-148 Cyclone aircraft at 443 Squadron near Victoria

Vernon’s first Pathways to Peace conference a success

They are hoping to host again next November.

Murder trial begins for man killed in Kamloops RV park

Stephen George Fraser is charged with second-degree murder in connection the death of Cody Foster

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

Most Read