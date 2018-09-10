FILE — Regional District of North Okanagan manager of community services Tannis Nelson launches a two-month informational campaign on the Oct. 20 referendum where Greater Vernon voters will be asked if they support borrowing up to $25 million for a proposed new multi-purpose cultural facility. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Letter: Perspective on cultural centre cost

The $12 will not be noticed by most individual taxpayers.

What can the average taxpayer do with the $12 per year in added tax that the Cultural Centre will cost?

The $12 will not be noticed by most individual taxpayers, but what a difference we can make in our community if we pool all our $12 to build a badly needed museum and an art gallery and public meeting spaces.

Let’s think of the common good. We may not use or visit these facilities very often (or ever) ourselves, but we can take pride in knowing that we helped many other people enjoy them. Those users will appreciate and be grateful for what we citizens have done for Vernon and the entire Regional District of the North Okanagan.

Another high priority for our city and the regional district will be a new pool. We may see a referendum on that facility in the next year or so. Let’s make a deal: I’ll vote for the pool (which I will never use) if you’ll vote for the Cultural Centre Complex this October. Thank you,

Maxine Glover

