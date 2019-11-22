LETTER: Phone scam has become annoying

Summerland woman has had repeated calls about refund

Dear Editor:

I’ve had frequent phone calls from an outfit that says that I had a PC service contract with them in the past and that this outfit will take $299.95 out of my bank account for automatic renewal unless I respond.

These same calls have come from a different phone number each time.

READ ALSO: Phone scam targets Summerland resident

READ ALSO: RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in Okanagan

Out of curiosity, I called one of those numbers and a foreign-sounding voice told me that I’d get a refund, and all I had to do was give the caller my email address.

Of course, I didn’t do this, and I also talked to my bank manager.

This threatened sum of money could not automatically be taken out of my account.

What the caller probably wanted was my email address so that my computer could be hacked.

Please report this scam. Sometimes I have had calls as early as 6 a.m., and I saw that one of the calls came from the island of Grenada.

This has become tediously annoying!

Marilyn Hansen

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pawsative Pups: To crate or not to crate

Just Posted

Vernon’s Vasek takes Canada to semifinals

Davis Cup in Madrid

Okanagan tourism video celebrates paddleboarding hero

Vernon lake defender featured in film focused on sustainable tourism

Armstrong seniors home hires own doctor

Access to health care easier for seniors in Heaton Place

Police incident in Lake Country resolves peacefully

Traffic was backed up on the highway for several hours yesterday night

North Okanagan district seeks applicants for waste management advisory group

RDNO looking for 15 people from business, community sectors for working group

Get your head out of clouds, Vernon

Fall fog sticks around all day in northern portion of valley

Salmon Arm women bring soccer to girls in Kenyan village

Cultural disconnections melt away with learning and laughter

Vandals on ATV damage outdoor skating rink in Shuswap

Damage delays preparations for ice surface in community park

Tent city in Kelowna a saftey concern as winter approaches

B.C. law states a municipality cannot prohibit all public spaces from use as a temporary shelter

LETTER: Phone scam has become annoying

Summerland woman has had repeated calls about refund

Columbia River Treaty: ‘It is going to get tough’

B.C. negotiator tells Nelson meeting that talks are cordial, so far

Summerland Festival of Lights will have schedule changes

Fireworks will begin earlier in the evening on Friday, Nov. 29

RDOS approves cannabis location for Okanagan Falls

Concerns about impact of business raised by some in South Okanagan community

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Most Read