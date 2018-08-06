Letter: Pick up after yourself

I am so disgusted with mankind lately.

I found these on one tiny eight-foot-wide beach on Wood Lake and each and every day I have been here I pick up a bag of garbage from the beaches.

I am a smoker and can’t believe the number of butts I find.

WAKE UP, people. Between littering and possibly starting a fire it is so stupid. How hard would it be to take a bag with you (dog waste bags are provided), gather your own garbage and deposit the bag into one of the many bins along the rail trail?

Perhaps a couple of recycle bins could be provided as well to encourage leaving the beaches and trails clean.

Debbie Hird

