Letter: Please show respect to handicapped people

I was very disappointed when I went recently to get a coffee at the Tim Horton’s by Linear Park and tried to park in the disabled stall.

It was full of shopping carts loading with items and no one was around, and no one was outside who appeared to be responsible for the collection. I went inside and someone there called a bylaw officer, but that doesn’t help at the moment it is needed.

I’m 46 years old and suffering from MS, and access to these parking stalls provide great relief for me. I do not appreciate the lack of respect from homeless people being afforded me in my everyday life. I run the risk of being hit when attempting to exit my vehicle from regular spots where my vehicle would extend past the markings.

Try to give the respect I try to give you every day.

D. Holland

