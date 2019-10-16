LETTER: Political pendulum swings too easily

There’s no reason to believe that the morbid corruption known as the B.C. legislature spending scandal would’ve come to light and been stopped had not just barely enough NDP/Green MLA seats been won and coalesced to unseat the conservative B.C. Liberals (there must be a God!), indeed a party always smugly boasting of fiscal responsibility.

Yet, unbelievably many letter writers and even some paid commentators in B.C. sound supportive of immediately returning to power the previously-ruling provincial party of 16 long years, also under whose watch the housing crisis was allowed to flourish.

And judging from consistent official editorial endorsements of (and political monetary donations to) the party in preceding provincial elections, this B.C. Liberal support also includes Postmedia (via The Vancouver Sun, Province and Times-Colonist).

Frank Sterle Jr.