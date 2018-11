I wonder whose input went into installing these seats?

I write this as a grandma of a boy who is in Vernon minor hockey.

His team plays the majority of his games in the new Kal Tire North arena. It is a good facility to watch a hockey game in until you sit for three periods on the bench seats.

I wonder whose input went into installing these seats?

They commend themselves as “on time, on budget” but why did they cheap out on the seating?

Sue Carleton