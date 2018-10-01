Letter: Positive approaches needed

Looking at historical records, it is amazing how many 5-1 votes there have been.

As we approach our municipal election I would like to thank our current mayor and council for their time serving our community. It is not an easy job.

Unfortunately, that job is made harder when you have to try and work with an individual that consistently works against the wishes of council and the community.

I read in the Sept. 26 Morning Star that once again there was a 5-1 vote regarding receiving a report on a safe way to handle improperly disposed of needles. As usual, Scott Anderson was opposed.

Looking at historical records, it is amazing how many 5-1 votes there have been. It should be no surprise to anyone that Mr. Anderson is usually the Negative Nelly, voting against almost every positive proposal brought before council.

Retiring Coun. Juliette Cunningham may have said it best at her second to last council meeting, “I’m just sick of the negative, negative, negative, negative.” Well, Coun. Cunningham, so are we.

Constant negativity and an unwillingness to compromise and work together is not a trait that should be rewarded anywhere, let alone in a candidate for public office. We deserve better.

I want positive, caring and capable leadership and I will be voting for those candidates that show those traits. I hope you do the same.

Gene Bryant