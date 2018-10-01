Letter: Positive approaches needed

Looking at historical records, it is amazing how many 5-1 votes there have been.

As we approach our municipal election I would like to thank our current mayor and council for their time serving our community. It is not an easy job.

Unfortunately, that job is made harder when you have to try and work with an individual that consistently works against the wishes of council and the community.

I read in the Sept. 26 Morning Star that once again there was a 5-1 vote regarding receiving a report on a safe way to handle improperly disposed of needles. As usual, Scott Anderson was opposed.

Looking at historical records, it is amazing how many 5-1 votes there have been. It should be no surprise to anyone that Mr. Anderson is usually the Negative Nelly, voting against almost every positive proposal brought before council.

Retiring Coun. Juliette Cunningham may have said it best at her second to last council meeting, “I’m just sick of the negative, negative, negative, negative.” Well, Coun. Cunningham, so are we.

Constant negativity and an unwillingness to compromise and work together is not a trait that should be rewarded anywhere, let alone in a candidate for public office. We deserve better.

I want positive, caring and capable leadership and I will be voting for those candidates that show those traits. I hope you do the same.

Gene Bryant

Previous story
Letter: Two-bitted to death
Next story
COLUMN: Newspapers matter, now more than ever

Just Posted

Car chase, crash lead to new charges for Vernon man

21-year-old man with outstanding warrants facing new charges

Swollen Members drop tracks at Vernon’s Status Nightclub

Performance is Oct. 19

Kelowna rapper, Mr. Wisdom addresses the opioid crisis with his music

The musician says he has lost at least 25 of his friends to date

Dunstone brushes off Cotter in Vernon cashspiel

Prestige Hotels & Rersorts Curling Classic

Vernon doctors hockey event boosts mental health funds

Tourney raises $2,500 in memory of medical student Laura Taylor, who played in the popular event

VIDEO: Leaping humpback whale cracks B.C. boat’s window with head bang

The humpbacks’ contact with the boat was unusual

B.C. dairy farmers say new free trade deal ‘terribly weakens’ industry

Farmers slam the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada deal, despite prime minister’s praise of it

COLUMN: Newspapers matter, now more than ever

National Newspaper Week is Oct. 1-7

Ask for public inquiry into Elsner report: police watchdog to mayors

Report says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins rushed their investigation

Farmers to receive compensation as part of historic NAFTA revamp

There are no details yet on how much compensation Canada is willing to provide

Shuswap’s Shea Weber to captain Canadiens

Sicamous native will wear the ‘C’ for the 2018/19 campaign

Kelowna raises more than $20,000 for girls in Nepal

The annual 9 Wine and Pie charity golf tournament raised funds for Her International

B.C. faces emissions cap as LNG Canada looks set to go

Greens oppose natural gas exports due to greenhouse gases

Gardener’s Diary: What to do with canna lilies and dahlias

Some of the plants that did so well this summer need to come in for winter.

Most Read