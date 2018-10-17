Letter: Positivity is relative

We aren’t all the same; we don’t always have to agree.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10 I read Mr. Bryant’s letter with interest and confusion, what was he trying to say?

It would appear that he opposes a specific councillor because this councillor “consistently works against the wishes of council and the community.” My first thought was, why is this a problem, if it’s true, this person won’t be around next term and the letter is pointless.

Mr. Bryant notes that there was an amazing number of 5-1 votes and that no one should be surprised that usually, one particular councillor was the “Negative Nelly, voting against almost every positive proposal brought before council.” I note that it wasn’t always this councillor that voted against since Mr. Bryant says “usually.” I also note that every “positive proposal” is a matter of perspective or, perhaps, conscience.

I wonder what he means when he, along with Coun. Cunningham is opposed to the “negative, negative, negative.” He longs for the positive does he want only “yes people” in council?

I wonder if this way of thinking isn’t a reflection of our society that wants unanimous approval of any and all actions it takes, raging at those who don’t agree with the program.

Finally, I wonder if he believes that the councillor he refers to doesn’t care and is incapable of leadership. I doubt that any citizen puts themselves into a position that will garner derision and ridicule for fun. I hope and believe that these people place themselves on the ballot because they want to promote the good of their constituents and community, and if they have the strength of character that might put them in opposition to fellow councillors, then good for them. I like to look at a dissenting councillor as a conscience that might cause us to reflect rather than plunging headlong into trouble because we no longer want a “Negative Nelly” to listen to.

I embrace the diversity shown when discussing a topic which might end up in heated discourse. We aren’t all the same; we don’t always have to agree.

I live in Spall, so the outcome of this vote in Vernon will have no bearing on me. I just felt the need to address a letter which itself was negative and could have been better directed at the electorate in a positive way, encouraging every eligible voter to inform themselves of the issues, and get out and vote.

Henry Vandermolen

