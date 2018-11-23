Letter: Prevention is our only hope

Do we need to stop all out-of-province watercraft from entering our province?

Do we need more inspection stations to operate 24/7, or do we need to stop all out-of-province watercraft from entering our province in the first place? Or ban them from B.C. freshwater lakes? Might be off-putting for some tourists but could boost local boat rentals and sales?

Invasive mussels are such a seriously devastating threat to B.C.’s economy, to our water sources here in the Okanagan, to our Okanagan way of life, that we must consider taking seriously drastic action.

I’ve seen the impacts on Lake Winnipeg — once the mussels invade, we cannot get rid of them.

Inge Friesen

