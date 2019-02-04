Letter: Project belongs in Lumby industrial park

Two years ago my husband and I purchased a small home on 22 acres on Shafer Road 10 minutes east of Lumby.

Prior to that, we lived for 22 years in the Village of Lumby but for many years longed for the peace, quiet and beauty of country living. Our home is modest as are the neighbouring homes. Like many folks that live rurally, we are here for the quiet simple lifestyle.

Our dream of country living has become a nightmare with the ever-present threat of a proposed 100,00 square foot cannabis production and CBD oil extraction facility being built on the property adjacent to ours. This facility has applied to the ALC for a designation of nonfarm use in order to be able to pour the 100,000 square foot concrete flooring required by Health Canada for Medical Cannabis Licencing.

Although the facility is on a 28-acre parcel of land, the developers have chosen to build within 60 meters of our front door. We and all the surrounding neighbours will be subjected to the noise of at least 14 large and 16 small HVAC units, security light pollution, a huge increase in traffic on a single lane dirt road and the safety and security concerns that accompany this project.

This facility belongs in the industrial area of Lumby. The village of Lumby is desperate for development in its industrial area. Within the village boundaries a facility of this magnitude will be subject to taxes that will go a long way to support infrastructure needed in Lumby. Employees would have access to the amenities of local businesses as well as the ability to chose environmentally friendly modes of transport to work. Our area representative has shown full support for this project despite the concerns of the residents here and a vote by our local Area Planning Committee against this project.

This is in sharp contrast to leaders in many areas of the province who are safeguarding land within the ALR from developers like Green Amber who despite the potential to earn millions for their product chose to build in areas that are relatively cheap.

Monica Brown