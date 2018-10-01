Letter: Prop Rep supports our views

With our current voting system, a few votes can swing a riding.

Yes, it is true. Proportional representation fairly represents voters’ views in the Legislature: 40 per cent of the vote equals 40 per cent of the seats. Unlike our current voting system that turns losers into winners, 15 of our last 17 elections awarded a party that earned only a minority of votes with a majority of seats in the Legislature.

And yes, it is also true. If more than 5 per cent of voters support a party that some might call extremist or fringe, that party will receive the appropriate number of seats in the Legislature.

Consider these questions:

1. Who decides which views are worthy of representation, and which are not? Once upon a time CCF/NDP views were (and by some still are) considered extremist. Are the BC Conservatives a “fringe” party with a much smaller percentage of the vote than the Greens?

2. Extremist views are not going away. Is it better to have these views out in the open and its proponents participating in the Legislature where they can be challenged, and their ideas perhaps modified, and solutions found through discussion, cooperation and compromise? Or better to have these views fester and grow, hidden within a big tent party? Or ignored until their proponents create chaos on the streets?

With our current voting system, a few votes can swing a riding, and a single riding can swing an election — Courtney Comox in the 2017 election. In the age of social media manipulation, our current system is wide open to abuse and manipulation by extremist and other elements. This would not be the case with any one of the three proportional representation systems on offer in the upcoming electoral reform referendum, where all votes go towards electing an MLA.

Proportional representation fairly represents all our views in the Legislature. It does not create or aggravate them. To quote one pundit, if you oppose proportional representation because you are afraid of a certain party getting into the Legislature, you don’t have a problem with a voting system. You have a problem with democracy.

Sue Young

Previous story
Letter: Time the key resource lost
Next story
Letter: Easy fix to road woes

Just Posted

Car chase, crash lead to new charges for Vernon man

21-year-old man with outstanding warrants facing new charges

Swollen Members drop tracks at Vernon’s Status Nightclub

Performance is Oct. 19

Kelowna rapper, Mr. Wisdom addresses the opioid crisis with his music

The musician says he has lost at least 25 of his friends to date

Dunstone brushes off Cotter in Vernon cashspiel

Prestige Hotels & Rersorts Curling Classic

Vernon doctors hockey event boosts mental health funds

Tourney raises $2,500 in memory of medical student Laura Taylor, who played in the popular event

VIDEO: Leaping humpback whale cracks B.C. boat’s window with head bang

The humpbacks’ contact with the boat was unusual

B.C. dairy farmers say new free trade deal ‘terribly weakens’ industry

Farmers slam the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada deal, despite prime minister’s praise of it

COLUMN: Newspapers matter, now more than ever

National Newspaper Week is Oct. 1-7

Ask for public inquiry into Elsner report: police watchdog to mayors

Report says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins rushed their investigation

Farmers to receive compensation as part of historic NAFTA revamp

There are no details yet on how much compensation Canada is willing to provide

Shuswap’s Shea Weber to captain Canadiens

Sicamous native will wear the ‘C’ for the 2018/19 campaign

Kelowna raises more than $20,000 for girls in Nepal

The annual 9 Wine and Pie charity golf tournament raised funds for Her International

B.C. faces emissions cap as LNG Canada looks set to go

Greens oppose natural gas exports due to greenhouse gases

Gardener’s Diary: What to do with canna lilies and dahlias

Some of the plants that did so well this summer need to come in for winter.

Most Read