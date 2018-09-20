Letter: Proportional representation referendum is a stacked deck in a rigged game

To get the results they want, the NDP government has set the bar as low as possible.

If it seems like we’ve already been through this, it’s because we have – this will be British Columbia’s third referendum on proportional representation in 13 years. This time, however, the rules are different and the stakes have never been higher.

In the two previous electoral reform referenda, the BC Liberal government took steps to seek a clear mandate from British Columbians: to pass, each referendum needed a majority of ridings and a strong majority of eligible voters. But that’s not the case this time around.

To get the results they want, the NDP government has set the bar as low as possible. If voter turnout remains similar to previous referenda, our entire electoral system could well be changed by less than a quarter of B.C.’s population. To make matters worse, we’re not getting the full details of the three proposed electoral systems, nor are we being told what would happen to the boundaries of our existing ridings.

However you look at it, proportional representation means a loss of local representation, lengthy and complex ballots, more power given to fringe and extremist groups, and party-appointed MLAs answerable only to party headquarters – none of which leads to better results, or greater representation.

When I receive the ballot this October I’ll be voting against this unfair referendum and voting to keep the First Past the Post Voting (FPTP) system and I encourage voters in Vernon-Monashee to do the same as this FPTP system has served the people of British Columbia and our country very well for many years.

Eric Foster, MLA

