Letter: Proportional Representation, the truth please

The truth is, that proportional representation elected governance bodies will make our province a better place. Or is that just an opinion?

How about deciding for your self? FPTP or ‘first past the post’, an archaic voting regime used in British Columbia today, is supported by the wealthy and politically powerful. Past party politics have commonly been at the nucleus of electing leaders with 40 per cent of popular vote via FPTP.

Truth; that’s not fair, or is that just an opinion too? Decide for you, and please see the fact checker at http://www.prorepfactcheck.ca/

Proportional Representation elects fringe parties, but FPTP does not. Is this truth or opinion? See the answer. Look at the Ontario mess where the 40 per cent FPTP elected “fringe” has created chaos.

What about the Bloc Quebecois, a fringe separatist party that was once the official opposition in the Canadian Parliament? People and parties under Proportional Representation working together provide much better answers than a system which concentrates power in the office of the Premier. Truth or opinion?

Voters, please get the facts, rather than depending on information from those who have benefited from our current voting system. Consider the future, please. http://www.prorepfactcheck.ca/

David R. Derbowka