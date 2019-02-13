Letter: Props on Fisher’s Home Hardware piece

I would like to congratulate you, The Morning Star, first on going back to having a main story on the front page, I was getting bored with the new multi snippets on the front page. Made me want to read the paper.

Second, the interview and article by Roger Knox with Larry Fisher was extremely well done. It is good to see a business person who is willing to stand up and say that he disagrees with the way a meeting was held and questions why it was needed and those that called it.

The only thing about the interview was that it was buried on page 21, as this is an important issue presently I think it could easily have been on page three so all would read it.

But other than that, let’s see articles and interviews like this from all your other reporters. It is not like we do not have anything to disagree about in this town.

Garry Haas

