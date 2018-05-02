Letter: Providing a humane solution to homelessness

We are our brothers and sisters’ keepers.

Good letter from Bob Gendron (Sunday, April 29). His suggestion that the City seek out other communities our size that has had some success dealing with the homeless is a good one.

I believe it’s important that people understand where we are legally. A couple of years ago a sizable “tent city” sprung up near the legislature in Victoria. There was a great hue and cry to evict the residents and tear down the tents. The matter went to court and the court ruled that you can’t evict people unless you have a place to house them. Victoria got busy and created housing and down came the “tent city.” Five or six years ago the candidate for mayor in Medicine Hat ran on a platform of eliminating homelessness by building housing and increasing taxes by $80 per household per year. He was elected and they now house their homeless.

Since we are required by law to have a place to put the people we want to evict we need to talk about another commonly held belief that these people prefer the tent over the shelter bed. In many cases this is true but if you have the beds then you can enforce the law.

On a personal note, I am the legal guardian for my disabled brother. Over the past 35 years he was often homeless in Vancouver. He told me many times that he felt safer sleeping on a park bench than in a homeless shelter. It was only when he secured permanent accommodation through the Province of B.C. that his life began to improve.

We are our brothers and sisters’ keepers and once we provide a permanent residence, then and only then, can the process of rehabilitation begin.

Will Rogers

Previous story
Avengers applauded

Just Posted

Westside Road caves near Ewings Landing

Single-lane alternating traffic between Udell and Firwood roads, two properties on evacuation alert

Pair found dead in Lower Mainland ID’ed as couple with Vernon ties

The two people discovered dead in Richmond were Keri Smith, 36, and Terrence Peter Smith, 37

Power soccer stars head to Vernon

Nearly 20 players set to compete in B.C. Storm Power Soccer tourney Saturday and Sunday at VSS

Rabbits removed from Armstrong IPE fair

Disease prompts Armstrong IPE to eliminate rabbit exhibits

Lake Country lotto ticket a winner

$50,000 winning ticket on Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw sold in Lake Country

Davison Orchards open for season

Orchard officially opened its gates May 1

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

MPs vote to call on Pope, again, for residential schools apology

Among the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a request for an apology

‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Anti-cyberbullying Bill C-13 needs to consider sharing images as a gender-based act, student says

B.C. man killed in Peru remembered by neighbours as ‘spiritual, loving, kind and polite’

Those who knew him say accusations are incomprehensible

Okanagan hockey fraud trial to spend 1 of 3 weeks in Kelowna

One week of Loren Reagan’s trial, starting on Nov. 5, will be in Kelowna, with two weeks in Penticton

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

B.C. health ministry moves to bar extra billing

Debate continues over role of private clinics, wait lists in B.C.

More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

More than 25,000 spaces will see fee reductions of up to $350 already

Most Read