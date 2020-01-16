LETTER: Racial profiling was disgusting

Recent arrest of a First Nations grandfather and his granddaughter was appalling

Dear Editor:

I am as appalled as everyone else regarding the actions of Bank of Montreal employees and the Vancouver Police Department in arresting a First Nations grandfather and his granddaughter.

Clearly, this is a case of blatant racial profiling.

Minutes ago I heard an official of the bank apologizing 10 days after the fact, using the usual evasive weasel words that we have come to expect when big business is caught out being high-handed.

Banks, along with credit card companies and telecommunications companies seem to have forgotten why they exist and for whom.

I wish I had an account with Bank of Montreal just so that I could cancel it.

We should not forget that we, the customers still have power as a group.

I urge all the Bank of Montreal customers to walk and to consider joining your local credit union to show your disgust.

Susanne Cooper

Summerland

