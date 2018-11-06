LETTER: Reader pitches vote for a climate leader

Last week, I visited my MP Murray Rankin’s office to deliver the new report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world’s most authoritative voice on climate science. I also called on my MP to champion legislation that aligns Canada’s climate policies with the urgency of this report, which clearly states that we have 12 years to prevent global warming beyond 1.5 degrees and avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.

The report said, in no uncertain terms, that in this time frame we need to transition off of fossil fuels to a 100 per cent renewable energy economy. In concrete terms, this means we must stop approving and expanding massive fossil fuel projects like the TransMountain and Line 3 pipelines, take concrete steps to build a 100 per cent renewable energy economy and we must do it in a way that respects Indigenous rights and leave no worker behind.

I am pleased to say that Murray Rankin listened to me and the many other constituents who came to his office. He put forward a strong motion in Parliament calling on the government to recognize the severity of the risks we face – limiting global warming to a maximum of 1.5 C requires rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in Canada and to ensure that Canada’s laws are in harmony with the recommendations outlined in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report.

I am looking for that kind of leadership to be shown by all our politicians and this will be the most important consideration for me, as it should be for all of us, as we head for the ballot box in 2019.

Alice Whitehead

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Rainwater utility a scam inflicted on the unsuspecting taxpayer
Next story
Letter: Remembering Forestry Corps

Just Posted

Rural Enderby director pleased with speed limit reduction

Denis Delisle would like more police enforcement along Highway 97a between Grindrod and Sicamous

North Okanagan man teams up with disaster response group

Dave Thorpe and Team Rubicon Canada complete deployment to Burns Lake for wildfire relief

97-year-old Vernon veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Tool thefts continue throughout the North Okanagan

“Incidents such as this are very disheartening for local business owners who rely on these tools to provide trades to the community.”

Vernon care home receives provincial cash

Creekside Landing pockets $20,000 from province to purchase new safety equipment

VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

Vernon cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Legal cannabis holds no special attraction for organized crime: memos

Public-safety and health officials do not see strong pull factors for criminal infiltration of the legal business

Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

Turnout has everything to do with a campaign’s most prominent figures

Memorial ceremony honours B.C. police officer killed a year ago

Plaque unveiled in Abbotsford on one-year anniversary of Const. John Davidson’s death

Former Kamloops deputy sheriff caught in vigilante sting gets one-year conditional sentence

Kevin Johnston pleads guilty to one count of breach of trust, three sexual charges dropped

Speed limits being reduced on 15 B.C. highways

Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

Ghostriders trip up Knights

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play

Most Read