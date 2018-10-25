Letter: Referendum mass confusion

On Oct. 17, 2018, I received a booklet on the referendum and electoral reform.
I’ll have to or should vote on this between Oct. 22 and Nov. 2, 2018, as I only have 10 days to decide, I have some concerns.
As of today, I have not received any voting package. And, why do they want this changed?
Who can vote: How can a mailout referendum be honest? eg: No longer in Canada, deceased, etc.
What is the referendum about:
1. First Past the Post: (The way we have voted)
2. Proportional Representation: (Is this the provinces with the most votes wins?)
3. Dual-Member Proportional: (I don’t know)
4. Mixed-Member Proportional: I don’t know)
5. Rural-Urban Proportional: (I don’t know)
All of this is very confusing on the voting cards and I feel there is too much room for error.
After the referendum:
* It seems the Legislative Committee will determine how some aspects of the system will work.
* We have 87 MLAs now and a new system we could have up to 95.
I am an 80-year-old senior and my pension has not kept up with the cost of living. I’m not sure, but over 15 years it may have increased $10.
We don’t need more MLAs or government bureaucracy.
Think carefully and be sure to vote.
Marie Bradley