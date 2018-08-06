Letter: Referendum wording muddy

Sure, the grass always seems greener on the other side of the fence.

Sure, the grass always seems greener on the other side of the fence.

I strongly believe that the New Democratic Party has not properly done its job when it comes to researching, evaluating and providing clear alternatives when it comes to redefining how we elect a party, or group of like-minded individuals, to govern us. I have tried to read and comprehend the report presented by the Attorney-General to Premier Horgan. It is long and can be very unclear.

I want a simple explanation of what happens if a PR example is chosen over FPTP. As noted in the report Electoral Rules and Fiscal Policy Outcomes “Reforming the way Canadians elect their political representatives is a serious matter, and all costs and benefits must be weighed. Any analysis of potential electoral reform in Canada should note how public policies will be affected. The tendency of PR electoral systems to elect coalition governments drives up government spending and deficits — not because voters necessarily want such policies, but because the power structure of the parliament has been realigned by changing the way politicians are elected.”

I shall always remember what my Mom told me when I was a youngster: “Too many cooks spoil the broth.”

The referendum question asks are you in favour of the current first-past-the-post (FPTP) or are you in favour of proportional representation (PR) and three different methods of PR are given as choices. How am I to indicate to the government that I am in favour of FPTP, but wish them to continue looking into PR. Will a mark in any of the three PR options be taken as an indicator of a desire for more information, or that FPTP be given the boot? Does the NDP wish to inform and support the electorate, or appease a vocal minority, emphasis on minor?

John Raikes

Previous story
Letter: Three-seat party with power
Next story
Letter: Is prop rep really fairer?

Just Posted

Man rescued after 150-foot drop in Fintry Falls

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, minor injuries sustained

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Hot weather returning to the Okanagan

Temperatures may rise as high as 40 C by mid-week

Night crews continue to fight Snowy Mountain wildfire

Progress also made on Placer Mountain fire

‘Little buggers’ help North Okanagan man reach 98

Friends, family, neighbours gather in Cherryville to celebrate Carl Werner’s latest birthday

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Vernon back-to-school Reading Refresher Camp coming up

Help your child boost their reading skills in this one-week camp.

Maple Ridge family stuck on Indonesian island after second earthquake

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok.

PHOTO: Oyama Elementary mini-reunion

Bob Davison of Davison Orchards welcomes Beth (Walker) Truant of Trail. B.C.

Prime Minister Trudeau visits South Okanagan

No politics, just bigger-than-ever B.C. Day party in Penticton

Freeland says waiting on Saudi Arabia’s next moves amid diplomatic spat

Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa will wait to hear more details from Saudi Arabia before it responds

North Okanagan kids triathlon event approaches

Sixth annual Paradigm Naturopathic triathlon open to kids aged three to 17

Gardener’s Diary: Overcoming powdery mildew

If your plants do develop powdery mildew despite your best efforts, don’t worry.

Firefighters work around the clock on Snowy Mountain wildfire

The wildfire did not grow overnight

Most Read