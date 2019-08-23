LETTER: Repair work overdue at lakeside path

Condition of walkway is a disgrace for Summerland

Dear Editor:

I am interested in what mayor and council’s answer is to when the walking path at the lake will be started and completed. It has been going on three years.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Summerland parks and pathways need repair work

Enough is enough.

People ride bikes down there. Older people, including myself, walk every day, even with walkers and canes.

It is a disgrace for Summerland, and I have lived here 30 years.

Mel Larsen

Summerland

