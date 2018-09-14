Letter: Response to Bruce Strachan letter

Unlike First Past the Post, Proportional Representation puts people at the centre of politics by ensuring that every vote counts. Regardless of what voting system British Columbians choose this fall, Vernonites will continue voting for a local Vernon and area MLA, but under a PR system, a party that gets 25 per cent of the votes gets 25 per cent of the seats in the Legislature.

British Columbians will be given a choice this fall, to keep our outdated voting system that puts too much power in the hands of too few, or for a system that works for you. PR is simple, easy to understand, and fair.

Bob D’Eith

MLA Maple Ridge-Mission