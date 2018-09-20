FILE — Regional District of North Okanagan manager of community services Tannis Nelson launches a two-month informational campaign on the Oct. 20 referendum where Greater Vernon voters will be asked if they support borrowing up to $25 million for a proposed new multi-purpose cultural facility. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Letter: Rethink cultural centre push

Do we need to build a $40 million centre for culture?

RE: Cultural centre

Really? Do we need to build a $40 million centre for culture? One-third of Vernon’s population is living just ahead of the clutches of poverty and one-third of that is living well below poverty levels.

There are plenty of empty buildings around town that if you must insert an undeeded cultural centre upon us: the Canadian Tire place with a huge parking lot, that hideous downtown storefront in the old Legion block, and others.

We need a cultural centre like we need a sinkhole to open up downtown. Mind you, we would get rid of that hideous storefront downtown.

The people who want this don’t have a clue about reuse and recycle. I can bet there will be no space for shopping carts in the grand scheme of things.

Vernon’s high and mighty should get their heads out of you know where and get reality checks.

Sharon Burton

Previous story
Letter: Solutions exist for homelessness

Just Posted

RCMP arrest suspected thief in Vernon

Man allegedly stole from vehicle in Okanagan Landing Road area Sept. 20

Boil water notice lifted for Falkland

The boil water notice for the Falkland Water System has been rescinded

Former VP of lululemon joins True Leaf

Kerry Biggs will be the Chief Financial Officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

Vernon attempted murder suspect denies legal aid

Tyson Cole said he will seek representation on his own

Dancing with the Vernon Stars returns Friday

Ten couples are competing on Sept. 21 to raise funds and awareness for NOHS

Vernon “Stuff the Truck” for H.O.P.E. a success

With a growing homeless population, Dina Niskakoski wanted to make an positive impact.

Rev. Connie Phelps visits Okanagan for Kenya charity

Stationed in Nairobi, Kenya, Canadian Rev. Phelps runs the only Centre for Spiritual Living in Africa.

First Nations block roads to stop the moose hunt in B.C.’s Interior

Chief Joe Alphonse confirmed Thursday they’ve deactivated the Raven Lake Road and the Mackin Creek Road just before the Island Lake turnoff

‘Like an Alfred Hitchcock movie’: Birds fall dead from the sky in B.C. city

Raptor expert says he’s never seen it happen anywhere in the Lower Mainland

Canada signs global pact to help rid world’s oceans of abandoned fishing gear

The federal Fisheries Minister says it’s a ‘critical issue’

GOP pushing forward for Kavanaugh, accuser wants ‘fairness’

Kavanaugh has denied al allegations of sexual misconduct

Vernon lawn bowling fundraises boosts food society

Lawn Days of Summer at Vernon Lawn Bowling Club raises $3,215 for Food Action Society of N.O.

Tent city campers now allowed to stay in B.C. provincial park

Contrary to earlier reports, Ministry of Environment says there is no deadline for campers to leave Greater Victoria camp site

Bus company vies to replace Greyhound in Kamloops to Vancouver, Kelowna

Alberta-based Ebus applies to the Passenger Transportation Board to replace Greyhound

Most Read