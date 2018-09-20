Letter: Rethink cultural centre push

Do we need to build a $40 million centre for culture?

FILE — Regional District of North Okanagan manager of community services Tannis Nelson launches a two-month informational campaign on the Oct. 20 referendum where Greater Vernon voters will be asked if they support borrowing up to $25 million for a proposed new multi-purpose cultural facility. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

RE: Cultural centre

Really? Do we need to build a $40 million centre for culture? One-third of Vernon’s population is living just ahead of the clutches of poverty and one-third of that is living well below poverty levels.

There are plenty of empty buildings around town that if you must insert an undeeded cultural centre upon us: the Canadian Tire place with a huge parking lot, that hideous downtown storefront in the old Legion block, and others.

We need a cultural centre like we need a sinkhole to open up downtown. Mind you, we would get rid of that hideous storefront downtown.

The people who want this don’t have a clue about reuse and recycle. I can bet there will be no space for shopping carts in the grand scheme of things.

Vernon’s high and mighty should get their heads out of you know where and get reality checks.

Sharon Burton