Letter: Riding the rail trail in style

I found this old photo that your readers might find interesting.

Cleaning out the basement the other day, I found this old photo that your readers might find interesting.

In the Fall of 1993, I slapped together a railbike and my twin brother Rick and I rode down the tracks from Kal Beach down past Kekuli Bay and back.

The steel rail wheels I had machined started out fairly quiet, but with every joint in the rails we passed over, they became noisier and noisier until we sounded just like a train rolling down the tracks. We had to stop every now and then and listen to make sure there wasn’t a train coming around the corner.

Twenty-five years have passed, and Rick and I (and our wives) rode the rail trail to Oyama and back in September of this year, rekindling fond memories of our ride in 1993.

Randy Schellenberg

Previous story
Letter: Cancer treatment and the loss of Greyhound
Next story
Three ways to keep the family entertained this winter

Just Posted

Police gear up to tackle impaired driving this holiday season

Provincial CounterAttack program begins Dec. 1.

Vernon firefighters, city reach collective deal

Four-year term is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016, and expires Dec. 31, 2019

Vernon moves closer to full cannabis regulations

Third reading on cultivation, processing and selling in certain zones passed unanimously

Giving Tuesday helps Vernon non-profits help others

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that looks to give back to the community

Theatre Review: Vernon’s Powerhouse casts faithful portrait of Dickensian London

A Christmas Carol runs at Powerhouse Theatre Nov. 28 to Dec. 8

UPDATE: Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday

Vernon trail society launches interactive map

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society has launched a new interactive trail map

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Revelstoke Project 6 has been approved with conditions from the province

LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Legislature session ends with bitter dispute over suspended staff

Canadian MPs among global lawmakers grilling Facebook executive in UK Parliament

Lawmakers were also critical of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to show up to answer questions

Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Ten Prince George students and two adults were on the way to a volleyball tournament

Dziekanski’s death set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears

The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day

Canada Post warns of huge losses as postal staff ordered back to work

Crown corporation says it recorded a loss before tax of $94 million for the third quarter of 2018

Most Read