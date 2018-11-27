Letter: Riding the rail trail in style

Cleaning out the basement the other day, I found this old photo that your readers might find interesting.

In the Fall of 1993, I slapped together a railbike and my twin brother Rick and I rode down the tracks from Kal Beach down past Kekuli Bay and back.

The steel rail wheels I had machined started out fairly quiet, but with every joint in the rails we passed over, they became noisier and noisier until we sounded just like a train rolling down the tracks. We had to stop every now and then and listen to make sure there wasn’t a train coming around the corner.

Twenty-five years have passed, and Rick and I (and our wives) rode the rail trail to Oyama and back in September of this year, rekindling fond memories of our ride in 1993.

Randy Schellenberg