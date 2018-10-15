Letter: Say ‘No’ to high-speed boats

Our water and waterways are at risk.

Our water and waterways are at risk. By allowing speeds over the current limit, towing and other powerboat related activities you ignore the impact on salmon and the numerous other species who rely on the Shuswap for their survival.

There are many larger bodies of water that can be enjoyed by users of high-speed water toys.

As elected officials you have a responsibility to listen to the needs of all users, I understand that.

However, when the desires of one group negatively impact other water uses, then you also have the responsibility to say no. Please say no to high-speed boats on this slow-moving yet fast eroding river.

Thank you for your thought fun consideration.

Kathy Porter

