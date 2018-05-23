Letter: Seeking a more engaged electorate

The problem with proportional representation or single transferable vote is that they rely on an informed, educated and engaged electorate.

We know that in a good election maybe 50 per cent turn out. We say 60 per cent is a good turnout. That is hardly what I call an engaged electorate.

As for being informed and educated about what we are voting for the parties make sure we are not. When the media asks them about their policies they either give a vague doublespeak answer or say check our website which is filled with the same doublespeak. I was away from my computer even less informed.

First past the post is far from perfect but it’s simple and easy to understand. One picks the best candidate/party and they get the person’s vote.

Michael Smith