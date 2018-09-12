Letter: Seeking simple proportional representation sample

In two sentences, can you explain how a PR system will elect a Vernon and area MLA?

Dear Sirs:

On PR, let’s cut to the chase. In our current electoral system, we elect the candidate who gets the most votes. This candidate is from a defined and local electoral area, and in the case of Vernon MLAs from Patricia Jordan to Eric Foster is well known to the community with a good record of community service.

That’s it, simple, easy to understand and fair. Your turn PR supporters; in two sentences, can you explain how a PR system will elect a Vernon and area MLA?

Good luck.

Bruce Strachan