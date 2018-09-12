Letter: Seeking simple proportional representation sample

In two sentences, can you explain how a PR system will elect a Vernon and area MLA?

Dear Sirs:

On PR, let’s cut to the chase. In our current electoral system, we elect the candidate who gets the most votes. This candidate is from a defined and local electoral area, and in the case of Vernon MLAs from Patricia Jordan to Eric Foster is well known to the community with a good record of community service.

That’s it, simple, easy to understand and fair. Your turn PR supporters; in two sentences, can you explain how a PR system will elect a Vernon and area MLA?

Good luck.

Bruce Strachan

Previous story
Letter: The so-called ‘Golden Years’

Just Posted

Family Resource Centre marks 25 years of service in Vernon

Programming evolved over the years to fit needs of community

City has updated smoking and vaping bylaws in Vernon

This will prohibit smoking and vaping of any substance in public places in Vernon with the exception of roadways and sidewalks, and designated smoking/vaping areas.

Vernon Fire Rescue clean up needles, garbage in Vernon

Cleanup challenge work to make city cleaner, safer

Annual Kidney Walk Returns to Polson Park

Event is set for Sept. 23

Lee seeks second term as Vernon School District trustee

Robert Lee was first elected trustee in 2014

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

What to do when the invasive plants are gone?

This workshop is available to land managers and interested members of the public.

Barenaked Ladies alumnus to rock Lake Country

Ticket includes digital copy of Discipline: Heal Thyself, Pt. II. Performance May 28, 2019

Vernon invited to take a Coffee Break to support local dementia services

Alzheimer Society of B.C. is inviting Vernon residents to host a Coffee Break fundraiser.

RCMP searching for missing B.C. family of four

Anderson family of Surrey was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

Ottawa proposes $100M class-action settlement for disabled vets

The Liberals have agreed to pay $100 million to settle a four-year legal battle with disabled veterans

VIDEO: Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

The 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials are open to the public Sept. 16 at Stanley Park

Incredible effort by amateur pet detectives brings home lost B.C. dog

Community effort in Campbell River helps reunite Yorkshire terrier-chihuahua Jax with family

Not giving up: Uber exec to promote ride-sharing at UBCM

A general manager of the company’s Canada arm was on his way to the annual municipalities’ convention

Most Read