LETTER: Shooting cougars not the answer

Keep a closer eye on your dogs and cats

Re: “Hunting Defended” in the Friday, Jan. 5, edition of Vernon Morning Star.

Laureen Harper succinctly summed up Mr. Eckland’s actions: “What a creep. Chasing a cougar with dogs until they are exhausted then shooting a scared, cornered and tired animal.”

Eckland has killed a magnificent rare mammal that we are very fortunate to have inhabiting our wilderness. From the picture it looks like this cat is a very large mature and healthy male. A “tom” of this size will breed annually with three to five females within its 100-square-km range. Now, with no thanks to Mr. Eckland, this will not happen. My hope is the cougar stir fry he boasts about gives him stomach cramps.

It is very rare to see a cougar in its natural habitat in our Okanagan area. They are elusive and solitary mammals. If one is fortunate enough to have a glimpse, it will create excitement and a buzz that is not soon forgotten.

In reference to one of Mr. Trumbley’s comments:

“…they’re not so big and beautiful when they’re absolutely decimating your ungulate population and coming into neighbours and eating your dog.”

Nobody wants to lose their beloved dog or cat. If there are cougar sightings in your area, keep a close watch on your pets to prevent this from happening.

The ungulate population is not being decimated by cougars. They are carnivores and predators. A lot like us. The ungulate population is also affected by bears, wolves, coyotes, hunters, poachers, highways, trains, disease, loss of habitat and extreme winters. Cougars also prey on rabbits, squirrels, mice, groundhogs, raccoons, porcupines, gophers and voles.

My suggestion for Mr. Trumbley and Mr. Eckland: Instead of killing mammals around the world, take people out on photo tours. To see these magnificent mammals up close in their natural environment would be a lifetime thrill for many people and our future generations.

Michael Sigalet

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Polluted logic plagues pesticide bylaws
Next story
LETTERS: Recycling policy confusing

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Central and North Okanagan

As much as 25 centimetres is expected by tonight in Kelowna and Vernon areas.

Father son team smoothing things over for Scotties

A father and son team are looking after the ice for the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Two storms headed to the Interior

Heavy snowfall and rain is expected throughout the Interior over the next two days

Gallery gears up for wine, art-fuelled fun

Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts Pinot and Paint night as part of Vernon Winter Carnival Feb. 6

Seven suspected fatal overdoses in three days

IH warns residents after seven suspected overdoses in region in three days

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Vees hold on to top spot

Victory over Cowichan is Vees ninth win in last 10 games

Snow delays flights at YLW

A few arrivals and departures at Kelowna Interational Airport delayed by weather

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

Snowfall warning shifts to North Okanagan

A Pacific frontal system is heading for the North Okanagan and Shuswap

UPDATE: Not guilty in Kelowna sexual assault trial

Court documents indicate Shea Gardecki was found not guilty in a sexual assault trial

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Most Read