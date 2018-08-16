Letter: Shopping carts a distraction

If that wasn’t so pathetic it would be funny.

Just read that someone is concerned about the cost of shopping carts used by the homeless being passed on to us.

Illegal migrants are pouring into this country daily. In July alone the number increased by 27 per cent.

They are being housed in hotels given free health and dental care at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars. I am assuming that you realize that is your tax dollar being used.

Trudeau gave them an open invitation but surely you don’t think he is supporting them with his inheritance. And no they are not escaping persecution. They are coming by taxi or bus with very nice suitcases and cell phones in hand.

They are coming from the U.S. which is still a safe country.

There is a big difference between being persecuted and being prosecuted. Surely we should be concerned about more than shopping carts. We need to reopen psychiatric hospitals and help people who are here legally and stop spending our money on those who have no right to it. Give that a thought next time you vote.

Fay Hill

