Letter: Simple Prop Rep sample

FILE — B.C. Attorney General David Eby (left) and Premier John Horgan have revealed the choices available in the referendum on proportional representation set for this fall.

In the Sept. 14 Star edition, Bruce Strachan asked for someone to explain in two sentences why they think PR is a better choice over FPP in elections. Well, here is your answer as far as I am concerned.

1. Contrary to FPP where the candidate who gets the (most) votes gets in, in PR, the candidate who gets the (majority) of the popular vote wins.

2. He may know Eric Foster but the majority of voters did not vote for him whether they knew him or not. That’s it, simpler. Now, I have a question for him and other FPP supporters.

Why do all political parties not use the first past the post system when electing a leader? No party leader would ever be elected with less than 50 per cent of member support.

Daphne Langlois