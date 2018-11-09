Letter: Skydiving plane is noise culprit

He was not complaining about airport noise, just one very intrusive airplane.

I think That Edith Schleiss has missed the point of Brian Sutch’s letter of Oct. 26.

This intrusion to our quality of life can be heard in Vernon, Middleton Mountain, Swan Lake, and even in Armstrong as I have witnessed.

The citizens of Vernon have no quarrel with regular airport traffic as they usually take off and land within a few minutes without having the engine roaring at top RPMs.

I find regular air traffic actually a pleasing sound. But this skydiving plane is an intrusion to our quality of life. Nobody else can do this without noise officer at your door.

Bryan Wuzinski