Letter: Skydiving plane is noise culprit

He was not complaining about airport noise, just one very intrusive airplane.

I think That Edith Schleiss has missed the point of Brian Sutch’s letter of Oct. 26.

He was not complaining about airport noise, just one very intrusive airplane that has plagued the Vernon and district area for years. This airplane circles Vernon in low gear to gain altitude to discharge his load of skydivers.

This intrusion to our quality of life can be heard in Vernon, Middleton Mountain, Swan Lake, and even in Armstrong as I have witnessed.

The citizens of Vernon have no quarrel with regular airport traffic as they usually take off and land within a few minutes without having the engine roaring at top RPMs.

I find regular air traffic actually a pleasing sound. But this skydiving plane is an intrusion to our quality of life. Nobody else can do this without noise officer at your door.

Bryan Wuzinski

Previous story
Letter: Dumped Prop Rep packages a concern

Just Posted

Greater Vernon Advisory director seeks toughness on grant application

Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick said region needs to ask higher levels of government for more cash

Vernon CMHA branch discusses events

Canadian Mental Health branch holds town hall-style meeting for staff, clients

Vernon area dog parks closing for maintenance

One-day shutdowns at BX Ranch and Mutrie parks

Vernon posties back on job

24-hour rotating strike for Vernon Local 848 of CUPW ended Friday at 7 a.m.

Snow arrives in Okanagan

First white stuff of the season falling Friday morning; won’t be around long

VIDEO: Tom Fletcher recaps debate on proportional representation

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results will end of 2019

North Okanagan ready to remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies to be observed throughout North Okanagan Sunday

Nitty Gritty performance an homage to classic country

The classic country band did their music justice at the SOEC

53 B.C. daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Roughly 2,500 parents who are existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month

Kelowna crowns the 2018 king of cocktails

The sixth annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff took place on Thursday

Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen on Vancouver Island

Theft a bitter reminder of unsolved murder case, says Cassie Britnell

Father of abducted boy says family wasn’t told offender had been released

Randall Hopley, who is 53, has served his six-year sentence for breaking into a home in Sparwood and abducting the sleeping three-year-old in 2011

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Most Read