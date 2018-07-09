Letter: Smooth riding from Polson Park to Coldstream

Kudos to the City of Vernon for completing the multi-purpose trail

Kudos to the City of Vernon for completing the multi-purpose trail from the southeast corner of Polson Park along Kalamalka Late Road to the District of Coldstream.

And thanks to all the motorists who have put up with the traffic disruptions over many months in order for the construction to be completed.

This last week a few of us, all members of the Vernon Outdoors Club, tried out the trail, going on the freshly paved section from Browne Road to the Alpine Centre for the first time. It is such a treat to be able to bike on such a good surface and safely away from the vehicular traffic. It’s a first class job with attractive landscaping and good directional road lines.

Now Vernon residents, their families and visitors have a safe bike route from the city centre out to Coldstream and soon will be able to connect with the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail. The District of Coldstream is busy finishing off the last short bit of the multipurpose trail along Kalamalka Road to connect with Kal Beach. They are also constructing a parking lot and adding other facilities for visitors who will be biking the Rail Trail.

Both Coldstream and Vernon will be able to confidently welcome a substantial number of biking visitors knowing that they have made the effort to provide quality infrastructure for these visitors to our communities. A job well done.

Colin Baxter, John Cockburn, Mo McColl, Jan VandeVyvere, Marg Wernicke

