Letter: So thankful for organ donation

I’m writing to say thanks for printing the articles about organ donors

I’m writing to say thanks for printing the articles about organ donors and to hear about the fortunate recipients.

My husband has been on dialysis for over two years. He has hereditary polycystic kidneys. We’ve contacted family members, gone on Facebook and wrote articles to seek a donor.

Some family members on both sides are not eligible to be a donor because of their medical issues, myself included because I have Ankylosing Spondylitis. Others haven’t come forth for their own reasons and I’m not faulting them for it.

In December my husband was put on the donor transplant list and now we are waiting for a live or deceased donor. I am praying he gets one soon so he can be free from the daily dialysis and live a fuller lifestyle because now he can only work four days per week because it has affected his health and he gets tired very easily.

I’m also expressing gratitude for the donors out there who have helped another person; you have a beautiful giving heart.

Mary E. Gregoire