Letter: So thankful for organ donation

I’m writing to say thanks for printing the articles about organ donors

I’m writing to say thanks for printing the articles about organ donors and to hear about the fortunate recipients.

My husband has been on dialysis for over two years. He has hereditary polycystic kidneys. We’ve contacted family members, gone on Facebook and wrote articles to seek a donor.

Some family members on both sides are not eligible to be a donor because of their medical issues, myself included because I have Ankylosing Spondylitis. Others haven’t come forth for their own reasons and I’m not faulting them for it.

In December my husband was put on the donor transplant list and now we are waiting for a live or deceased donor. I am praying he gets one soon so he can be free from the daily dialysis and live a fuller lifestyle because now he can only work four days per week because it has affected his health and he gets tired very easily.

I’m also expressing gratitude for the donors out there who have helped another person; you have a beautiful giving heart.

Mary E. Gregoire

Previous story
COLUMN: When we fail inmates, we fail ourselves

Just Posted

Vehicle found off road in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were on scene at Carrington Road

What’s in a name? Lake Country middle school naming process to be decided

That which we call a school by any other word would smell as sweet

Map: Evacuation alerts in effect for Central Okanagan

Kelowna - Our interactive map will help you keep up with emergency events

UPDATE: Evacuation in West Kelowna due to rising creek levels

Evacuation alerts now include Hodge Road in Vernon

Dog recovering after being attacked on rail trail

The 13-year-old Collie-mix was attacked Friday in Lake Country

More volunteers needed for Red Cross disaster relief

The non-profit held a preparedness event today in Kelowna

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

Correcting the Okanagan Correctional

B.C. Corrections, an academic and a union boss on moving forward from Incorrectional

A letter to my former self

Black Press Media reporter Dawn Gibson reflects on climbing into the boxing ring for the first time

Mobile home park under evacuation due to flooding in Merritt

More than 20 homes evacuated due to flooding along Guichon Creek

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s face in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

COLUMN: When we fail inmates, we fail ourselves

Solutions for inmates go far beyond the walls of the Okanagan Correctional Centre

Most Read